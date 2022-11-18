Visible impact of IFFI among global film fraternity reinforces the belief that cinema brings people together: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended his best wishes for the 53rd edition of IFFI and for its grand success.

Highlighting the impact of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in global film fraternity, the Vice President has said that this reinforces the belief that cinema brings people together. The Vice President also added the importance of films as a medium of communication for building bridges among different cultures and religions. “The role of the films in promoting peace, harmony and mutual understanding across the borders of nationalities, cultures, religions and other such distinctions has been widely appreciated.”

The festival brings together global film professionals, enthusiasts and delegates under one roof, to explore, nurture and promote their deep love for films.

The 53rd edition of IFFI is all set to begin its colourful celebration, opening on 20th November 2022 at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium, Talegao, Goa.