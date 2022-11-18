21st World Congress of Accountants organised in Mumbai

New Delhi : Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today exhorted accountants to work towards a sustainable world through dialogue, discussion and collaboration and help build a better world as the drivers of economic change. He was addressing the 21st World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) in Mumbai. Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the World Congress of Accountants virtually.

Welcoming the accountants participating in the event, the Speaker of Lok Sabha said “You are the engines of economic world and the pillars of Economy in India and abroad”.

The Lok Sabha Speakers said that the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) has been working to build and strengthen trust, transparency and accountability in the economic system since its inception. “The outcome of the deliberations of the World Congress will give a new direction to the global economy and set a guideline for the future. It will also help find solutions to the current issues in the field of Accountancy”.

The Speaker of Lok Sabha further said “Globalisation and Digital Economy have posed new challenges before us. As financial experts, you understand it better. You have the potential to guide the world in finding a solution to these challenges”.

Union Finance Minister who addressed the WCOA 2022 virtually said that the World Congress of Accountants should focus on core themes like trust, ethics, diversity and transparency. “The WCOA 2022 which being held in India for the first time, should come out with ideas relevant for nations, multi-national organizations which are looking for transparent accounting processes”.

The Finance Minister stressed on the need for sustainable lifestyle. “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been highlighting the concept of LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment. India will assume G20 presidency from December 1. India’s theme of G-20 Presidency will be ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. We need to adopt a sustainable lifestyle so that the future of the earth is ensured”.

Noting ‘trust’ as one of the themes of World Congress of Accountants 2022, the Finance Minister said trust is essential for creating sustainable livelihoods for people and sustainable manufacturing and services sectors. “I am sure, the World Congress will come out with ideas as to how the world can be better governed with enhanced transparency with sustainability”

The WCOA 2022 is platform for exchange of ideas through interactive discussions for accounting, finance and business professionals. Over six thousand professionals related to accountancy are attending the Congress including more than 1,800 foreign delegates from 100 nations.

The WCOA 2022 has been organised by the International Federation of Accountants. IFAC, founded in 1977, is the global organization for the accountancy profession dedicated to serving the public interest by strengthening the profession and contributing to the development of strong international economies. IFAC is comprised of 180 members and associates in 135 countries and jurisdictions, representing more than 3 million accountants in public practice, education, government service, industry, and commerce.