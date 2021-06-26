Virtual Tour to State Tribal Museum Traditional Art and Craft: Gond Painting

Bhubaneswar: The ST & SC Development Department has taken up virtual tour of

Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday. The visitors can visit the

traditional Art and Craft: Gond Painting on 27th June by opening the Facebook

and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti, said Director, SCSTRTI, Prof. (Dr.) A.B.

Ota.

Gonds are one of the largest tribal communities of Central India, spread

over the States of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Eastern Maharashtra and

Chhattisgarh. In Odisha, the Gonds live in Nabarangapur, Sundargarh,

Sambalpur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts. The Gond is numerically the most

dominant tribe of India. Next to the Kondhs, the Gonds are numerically the

largest tribal community in Odisha.

Every clan paint on walls as a part of ritual observances. Each clan has an

animal totem which is painted on walls and worshipped. Some of the totems are

Tiger, Peacock, Tortoise, Eagle, Elephant, Snake which represent a separate clan.

In recent years, the paintings by the Gond community of Central India

have gained much National and International recognition. The Gond community

of Odisha follows the same tradition of style with significant differences from the

more commonly seen Gond paintings from Madhya Pradesh. Earlier Gonds did

not use artificial colours to paint. The distinctive style of the Gond painting was

originally made with natural dyes. They used red earth and lamp black. This has

changed with time. In its present form Gond paintings are a viable commercial

activity and have converted into an income-generating art form for the

community. The scenes of these paintings continue to be drawn from the nature

and the folklore of the community. However, newer materials like canvas and

Acrylic paints are now being used.

