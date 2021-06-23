Virtual International Yoga Day celebration at Utkal

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University on Monday celebrated International Yoga Day by organizing a virtual programme graced by Swami Sivachidananda Saraswat as the distinguished speaker. Prof Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor, Utkal University inaugurated the programme and stressed the importance of Yoga particularly during this pandemic time, and urged everyone to aim at achieving holistic health through the due emphasis on both body and mind. “Yoga is not a thing to be celebrated for a day; rather it should be embraced as a way of life,” said Prof. Acharya in her address.

Sri Ajaya Kumar Sahoo, a Yoga expert, demonstrated different Asanas and Pranayamas on the occasion and the participants joined him for yoga practice virtually. The programme was supported by World Bank – Odisha Higher Education Program for Excellence & Equity (WB-OHEPEE), Utkal University.

This programme marked the fifth event of the Webinar Series on Coping with the Multifaceted Challenges of COVID-19 aimed at capacity building of its different stakeholders of the University in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. The students, staff, and faculty members of the University participated in this programme.

Prof Bhaswati Patnaik, Department of Psychology and coordinator of the series delivered the welcome address and Dr. Subash Chandra Dash, Head, Dept of Sanskrit gave opening remarks. Prof Nigamananda Das, Coordinator, WB-OHEPEE Programme, Utkal University and co-coordinator of the webinar series, proposed a formal Vote of Thanks.