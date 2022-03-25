Virtual International Odisha Parba 2022 to be held on 26th-27th March

New Delhi : Like every year, Odia Samaj is ready for the World’s Largest Odia Celebration – Odisha Parba. Following the Covid protocol, like last year, this year too the event will be held on a virtual platform on 26th & 27th March, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. Showcasing the best of Odisha’s rich heritage, tradition & culture, Odia diaspora across the world can enjoy this grand event with just a click on their smartphones, tabs, laptops or TV by visiting www.odishaparba.live.

The inaugural ceremony of the Virtual International Odisha Parba will be held on 26th March at 6.30 pm at Kamani Auditorium New Delhi. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, has consented to be the chief guest, whereas Padma Vibhushan Smt. Pratibha Ray will be the Guest of Honour.

The ‘Virtual International Odisha Parba 2022’ will give much wider exposure to Odia heritage and culture and will reach audiences in various countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, Tanzania, Russia, UAE and beyond besides reaching out to pan-India audiences across the country.

Elaborating on the role of Odia Samaj and its contribution to the Odia community since its inception in 2017, Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President Odia Samaj said, “Odia Samaj, New Delhi is a not for profit, socio-cultural organization, where our focus is to provide a platform to the Odia diaspora of the world, to meet, interact and showcase the best of Odisha to the world”. Speaking about this year’s edition of the Odisha Parba, Shri Pradhan said, “The event will present a unique & enthralling side of Odisha consisting of a variety of entertaining cultural programmes, inspiring interviews and interactions with Odia achievers, entrepreneurs and people possessing extraordinary talents. It will showcase exclusive films on Odisha’s rich legacy, history, culture and tourism etc.”

Virtual International Odisha Parba brings you inspirational words from the Padma Awardees of Odisha such as Shyamamani Devi, Aditya Prasad Dash, Pramod Bhagat, Srimad Baba Balia, Narsingha Prasad Guru.

Get motivated by the success stories of achievers like Sukirti Patnaik, Arundhati Garnaik, Ganga Pattnayak & more only on Virtual International Odisha Parba.

Tune in on 26th & 27th March at 6:30 PM – 9 PM to watch Virtual International Odisha Parba and enjoy a spellbinding journey of Odisha’s treasured heritage by visiting: www.odishaparba.live .