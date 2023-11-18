Virat Kohli Skips Net Session Ahead of World Cup Final to Preserve Fitness

Ahmedabad, Nov 18: In preparation for the highly-anticipated World Cup final against Australia, Indian cricket team’s premier batter Virat Kohli opted out of the optional net practice for the second consecutive day in a bid to recuperate from cramps experienced during the intense semi-final clash in scorching Mumbai heat.

During his notable journey towards scoring his 50th ODI hundred, Kohli grappled with cramps in the challenging Mumbai conditions. Despite the discomfort, he exhibited resilience, persevering through the semi-final against New Zealand and even fielding for a significant duration of the match.

Given the team’s taxing travel schedule and to ensure optimal player fitness, the support staff prudently managed the workload of the players. Consequently, Kohli, alongside all the first-choice pacers, was granted rest for the day. Notably, none of the three pacers or Kohli partook in the pre-final practice sessions at Motera.

This strategic move to provide adequate rest and recovery time aligns with the team’s focus on preserving the players’ physical well-being ahead of the crucial final showdown. Kohli’s absence from practice sessions highlights the team management’s emphasis on ensuring the players are in prime condition for the decisive clash against Australia, scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday.