Kolkata: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s most ODI centuries (49 ODI tons) record during #WorldCup2023 match against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli said, “wicket was tricky to bat on. Ball started gripping, the pitch was slow. The communication from the team was to bat till the last ball”. Virat Kohli said “Rohit & Gill started so well, given a great start for the team”.