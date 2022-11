Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been named in the Most Valuable Team of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan have also been named in the team. Players from six different nations form the team led by T20 World Cup winning England captain Jos Buttler. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named as the 12th man.