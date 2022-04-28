Vietjet offers promotional tickets from only INR 0 in celebration of new routes to Vietnam

New Delhi: Welcoming the vibrant summer and offering customers opportunities to explore Vietnam with a series of new routes from New Delhi and Mumbai, Vietjet jubilantly offers promotional tickets from starting INR 0 (*) for six routes connecting India and Vietnam.

Till April 28, 2022, Vietjet has opened sales for thousands of promotional tickets priced as low as INR 0 (*) with the flight period from July 1 to December 31, 2022, on all international flights from New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc. Promotional tickets are available on Vietjet website at www.vietjetair.com. With only one day remaining, book your flights today!

Two existing routes between New Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi and will resume, on April 29 and April 30, 2022, respectively, with a frequency of three weekly return flights on each route. The direct services from Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi will commence operation on June 2 and June 3, 2022, with a frequency of four weekly return flights and three weekly return flights respectively. The Mumbai – Phu Quoc route will operate four round trips per week from September 8, 2022, while the New Delhi – Phu Quoc will operate with a frequency of three round trips per week from September 9, 2022.

Vietjet’s new routes mean many more Indian tourists can discover numerous “lands to remember” and destinations in Vietnam. Located in the heart of Southeast Asia and home to a rich culture, diverse natural landscapes, an extraordinarily delicious cuisine and friendly local people, famed for their warmth and hospitality, Vietnam has been a fast rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines. Hanoi, the capital city with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas such as the bustling Old Quarter and an array of fascinating heritage buildings, while Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s leading economic, financial and tourism center, is a vibrant destination with incredible restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Dubbed as “the Pearl island”, Phu Quoc has in recent years fast become the most popular beach destination in Vietnam. The tropical island has attracted tremendous amount of visitors lately thanks to its breathtaking beaches, stunning resorts and exciting leisure and recreational offerings.