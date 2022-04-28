New Delhi : Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) NITI Aayog today celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating India’s 75 years of Independence in a grand innovation festival at Dr. Ambedkar International Center (DAIC).

The event celebrated India’s ever evolving innovation ecosystem tracing its journey right from the Independence to the current times. A special exhibition of 75 milestones which defined India’s innovation journey over the years was displayed highlighting the innovation story of the country.

AIM’s journey and contribution to the innovation ecosystem was also portrayed in the event with the exhibition of innovation prototypes created by innovators from AIM’s tinkering labs and incubation ecosystem.

The event also marked the launch of the second edition of Atal New India Challenges(ANIC). ANIC aims at supporting innovators to create products/solutions based on advanced technologies in areas of national importance and social relevance through a grant-based mechanism

AIM also announced the launch of ‘Horses Stable Junior’ for the students of Atal Tinkering Labs. Horses Stable is India’s own investment reality show which envisions to educate, promote, and instill entrepreneurship and boost startup funding in the startup ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Atal Innovation Mission for facilitating a holistic approach to ensure creation of a problem-solving innovative mindset in the country and creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship in schools, universities, research institutions, private and MSME sector, and community at large”

He added, it is through institutions like Atal Innovation Mission that India aims to create an innovation ecosystem which will foster innovation in different sectors of the economy, by providing platforms and collaboration opportunities for different stakeholders.

In his speech Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Planning; and Union Minister of State of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Rao Inderjit Singh said Atal Innovation Mission which recently completed its 6th year since inception, is complementary to the government’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas”.

“From inculcating innovative mindset in school children through Atal Tinkering Labs to supporting start-ups and innovators through its programmes like Atal Incubation Centres, Atal Community Innovation Centres and ANIC challenges, AIM has been transforming innovation and entrepreneurship landscape in the country holistically and comprehensively. We are glad to have such a mission which is igniting the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth and school children.”

Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog in his speech congratulated AIM and said “AtalTinkeringlabs are bringing a paradigm shift in school education by inculcating a problem-solving mindset at a very early age and Atal Incubation Centres are providing a platform for the youth of India to drive change through innovations.

“The phenomenal growth of our innovation & ecosystem provides an opportunity to create scalable solutions for not just India, but for the world. During the COVID19 pandemic, the country saw 44 new unicorns, which is a remarkable achievement. In Next two to three years, I am sure AIM is going to grow ten times higher in this journey. I would like to congratulate Atal Innovation Mission for this grand celebration of the innovative and creative spirit of India that has transformed the country over the last 75 years.”

Speaking on the occasion Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Dr. Chintan Vaishnav said AIM as an umbrella organisation, is in pursuit to develop innovation ecosystem of the country moving over divide of geography, gender, socio-economic strata, and language and after 6 years since its inception, AIM is transitioning into the second phase of development.

“Today, we witnessed a fascinating journey of an evolving innovation ecosystem. And the time is opportune for all of us to contribute and achieve the next big milestone of making India a $5 trillion economy. I, on behalf of AIM, NITI Aayog would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who joined us today and making this event a symbol of the close knit relation between AIM and the innovation landscape, which has been expanding and growing steadily over the years.”

Furthermore, briefing the audience about AIM, he added that in the long-term the intent of AIM is to change cultural biases and attitudes towards entrepreneurship in the country, including attaching entrepreneurship to large scale economic and social programs, promoting new high-potential sectors via the government’s “Make in India” campaign, fostering a culture of coordination and collaboration, attempting to redefine cultural notions of success, and tying entrepreneurship with the social inclusion agenda.

During the event, the third edition of ‘Innovations for You’ e-book focussing on Transport and Mobility was also launched.

The event was attended by top dignitaries, institutions, start-ups, teachers, student innovators, mentors and other key stakeholders from AIM and the Indian innovation ecosystem and provided to be a platform for interacting and networking through various interactive sessions.