Vice President of Seychelles Meets with the President Droupadi Murmu

The Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Ahmed Afif called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 10, 2024).

Vice President Afif represented Seychelles at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 09 June 2024.

President Murmu reaffirmed India’s commitment to support Seychelles in its developmental aspirations as well as further enhance the people to people connect and security cooperation, guided by Vision SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Vice President Afif conveyed the greetings of President Wavel Ramkalawan and the people of Seychelles to President Murmu, and expressed happiness on visiting India on his first official visit. Both leaders discussed India’s developmental partnership support and capacity building assistance in Seychelles, and the longstanding defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. They agreed to continue working together to further strengthen the bilateral ties for mutual benefit.