Prime Minister of Mauritius Meets with President Droupadi Murmu

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 10, 2024).

President Murmu fondly recalled her successful State visit to Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in March earlier this year, and her interactions with the Mauritian leadership and people.

She reaffirmed that Mauritius is an important maritime partner of India in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of Vision SAGAR and our commitment to advance the shared vision of peace, security, and growth in the Indian Ocean Region.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the impressive progress registered in various sectors of bilateral cooperation, and agreed to continue working together to further deepen the unique and multifaceted India-Mauritius partnership.