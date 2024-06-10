Modi 3.0 Cabinet: PM Allocates Portfolios, Key Ministers and Allies Sworn In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated for his third consecutive term along with 71 ministers on Sunday, allocated portfolios to his newly appointed cabinet members today. The initial cabinet meeting is also scheduled for today in Delhi.

Key ministers: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, ML Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr. Virendra Kumar.

Allies: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, TDP’s K Ram Mohan Naidu, and LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan joined the cabinet.