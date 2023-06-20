Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 22, 2023

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on his maiden visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on June 22, 2023 where he will be the Chief Guest at the Special Convocation of University of Jammu.



Following the Special Convocation, the Vice-President will proceed to Katra to offer prayers and have darshan at the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.



During his daylong tour, the Vice-President is also scheduled to visit the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan.



