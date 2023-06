The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted everyone on the occasion of Rath Yatra.



Shri Modi has also shared a video on the importance of Rath Yatra in Indian culture.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.”