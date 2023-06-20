Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets President on her Birthday

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation’s progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life. @rashtrapatibhvn”



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023