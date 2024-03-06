Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore on 8th March, 2024

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Bengaluru (Karnataka), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) on 8th March, 2024.

During his one-day tour, the Vice-President will visit the ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment (ISITE), Bengaluru and will interact with the scientific community of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Shri Dhankhar will also be the Chief Guest at the conferring of the Rajanaka Puraskar at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The Vice-President will also visit Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to grace the Mahashivratri celebrations.