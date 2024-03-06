PM Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Connectivity Projects Worth Rs 15,400 Crores in Kolkata, West Bengal

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata today. The development projects catering to the urban mobility sector include Metro Rail and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The Prime Minister took an overview of all metro projects and took a metro ride on the Esplanade – Howrah Maidan metro route, India’s first Underwater Metro in Kolkata. He also interacted with shramiks and school children on his metro journey.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said:

“The metro journey was made memorable thanks to the company of these youngsters and those who worked on this project. We also travelled through the tunnel under the Hooghly river. ”

“It’s a very special day for the people of Kolkata as the city’s metro network gets significantly enhanced. Connectivity will get a boost and traffic will get decongested. It’s a proud moment that the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section has the first underwater metro transportation tunnel under any major river in our country.”

“Memorable moments from the Kolkata Metro. I bow to the Jan Shakti and will keep serving them with renewed vigour.”

Governor of West Bengal, Shri C V Ananda Bose was present on the occasion among others.

Background

With a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility, the Prime Minister inaugurated Kolkata Metro’s Howrah Maidan – Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala – Majerhat Metro section (part of Joka- Esplanade line); Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; Agra Metro’s stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar; and Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor. He flagged off train services on these sections. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for extending Pune Metro Rail project Phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi.

These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity. The Howrah Maidan – Esplanade Metro section of Kolkata Metro has India’s first underwater transportation tunnel. Howrah Metro Station is the deepest metro station in India. Also, the Majerhat Metro Station, on the Taratala – Majerhat Metro section inaugurated today, is a unique elevated Metro station across railway lines, platforms and canal. Agra Metro’s section inaugurated today will enhance connectivity to historical tourist places. The RRTS section will boost economic activity in NCR