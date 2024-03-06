President Murmu Virtually Inaugurates Visitor Facilitation Centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated the Visitor Facilitation Centre (VFC) at Rashtrapati Nilayam today (March 6, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that various historical attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam including 120 feet replica of the historic wooden flagpost, Jai Hind stepwell, maze garden, children’s park, and the divine Shiva and Nandi bull sculptures in the rock garden are enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the cultural richness of our country. The VFC is another significant step to connect people with the rich heritage of our country. She expressed confidence that the VFC will further enhance the visitor experience at Rashtrapati Nilayam by serving as a one-stop facility for all visitors.

The President said that goal behind developing these attractions is to nurture a community of young, enthusiastic change-makers who will carry forward the rich legacy of our nation. She urged all young people to seize the opportunity to explore and understand the history of our nation. She also urged all to reaffirm their commitment to unity and development of the country while continuing to preserve and celebrate rich heritage.

Dignitaries present on the occasion were included Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan; Minister of Transport, Government of Telangana, Shri Ponnam Prabhakar, officials of President’s Secretariat and NIC.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open for the general public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn. Visitors can book their slot online through http://visit.rashtrapati bhavan.gov.in.