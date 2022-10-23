Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Deepawali

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Deepawali. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, the festival of lights.

Celebrated with traditional fervor and zeal, Deepawali marks the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya, alongwith Maa Sita and Laxman, after fourteen years in exile, during which he attained the knowledge from the Sages and united the common people living in the wilderness of forests to defeat the evil. Deepawali also signifies the advent of Ram Rajya, our ideal of benign, benevolent governance. It reaffirms our belief in the virtuous life of Shri Ram. The ‘Maryadas’, set by him as an ideal king, obedient son, invincible warrior and that of a righteous life, made him ‘Purushottama’ Ram, the role model emulated by humanity for generations.

Deepawali is also the occasion for worship of Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity and Lord Ganesha, the God of Wisdom and Good Fortune.

May this festival of lights bring wisdom, piety, prosperity and peace into our lives. May the radiance of Diyas bring hope, happiness, health and harmony in our country.”