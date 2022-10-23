President of India Droupadi Murmu Greets on The Eve of Diwali

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has sent greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone’s happiness and prosperity.

The festival of Diwali is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony. The light of Diwali symbolizes the knowledge that dispels all the darkness of our inner and outer ignorance.

May energy & light spread in our lives like a Diya. May the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and let us all continue our tradition of ‘Subh’ and ‘Labh’”.