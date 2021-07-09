Vi customers can experience Live Darshan of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri

Bhubaneswar: The annual Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath at Puri, is just around the corner. One of India’s most anticipated cultural and religious events draws great fervour and public participation. However, due to restrictions posed by the ongoing Covid pandemic devotees will not be able to physically participate in this year’s chariot pulling ceremony. To ensure that customers do not miss out on the divine spectacle of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra traversing their annual journey to the Gundicha temple followed by their return journey a week later, India’s leading telecom services provider Vi has arranged for Live streaming of the actual Rath Yatra from Puri. Vi customers will be able to view and experience the proceedings of the Puri Rath Yatra Live exclusively on the Vi Movies and TV App as well as through https://vimoviesandtv.in/.

Extending his Rath Yatra greetings to all Vi customers, Shivan Bhargava, Cluster Business Head- East, Vodafone Idea, said “The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri is a much revered and viewed event across India. As one more thoughtful initiative to enable our customers to get more and do more on their 4G network, I am happy to invite devotees of Lord Jagannath to virtually experience and participate in the proceedings of this grand event on the go, from anywhere, through the Vi Movies and TV App, as well as the official website. This is an exclusive initiative for Vi customers. Stay safe and connected on Giganet by Vi.”

The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 will commence at 8.00 am on 12th July 2021 and culminate at 5.30 pm on the same day. Vi customers will also be able to watch other ceremonies that are part of the Rath Yatra, like the Bahuda, Sunabesa and Niladri Bije. The appended grid includes details of the programme with dates and timing. Watch these rituals live exclusively on the Vi Movies and TV app as well as https://vimoviesandtv.in/.