Mahendra Nath Pandey takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries

New Delhi: Mahendra Nath Pandey, has today assumed the charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries.

Speaking with the media on the occasion, the Minister stated that diligent implementation of the policies of Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be pursued in earnest in the industrial sector of the country, not only for the present but for future generations.

Dr. Pandey was earlier the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the current government and has also served as the Minister of State in the Human Resource Development Ministry (now Ministry of Education) from 5 July 2016 to 2nd September 2017. Shri Pandey has a postgraduate degree in Journalism and a Ph.D in Hindi from Banaras Hindu University.

Today,Shri Kishan Pal Gurjar also took over the charge as the Union Minister of State in the ministry. The Minister was earlier serving as the Union Minister of State in the ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the current government and has done his Bachelors in Arts from Government College, Faridabad, Haryana and has also done LL.B from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh.