ACC and Ambuja Cements’ parent LafargeHolcim rebranded as Holcim Group

· Holcim unveils its new brand identity in all markets

· Milestone in Holcim’s transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions

· Focus on enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards

· Holcim unites some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector

New Delhi: LafargeHolcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions and the parent company of two of India’s largest building materials companies – ACC and Ambuja Cements has been officially rebranded as Holcim Group. Holcim launched its new Group identity uniting all its market brands behind its purpose to build progress for people and the planet. At the forefront of green building solutions, Holcim is committed to playing an essential role to accelerate our world’s transition to a net zero and inclusive future.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer at Holcim says: “Today marks a milestone for our company in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions. Our world is changing in many ways, with population growth, urbanization and the climate challenge. We are determined to play our part to accelerate low-carbon and circular construction so that we build a net zero future and raise living standards for everyone. Our new Group identity sends a signal to the world that we are fully committed to building progress for people and the planet.”

The rebranded entity, Holcim Group has since emerged as a global leader in green building solutions provider with presence in 70 markets in 5 continents including a strong presence in India through its two operating companies ACC and Ambuja Cements.

Holcim is home to some of the world’s most trusted brands in its sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cements, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. All market brands are retaining their respective market identity and names.

“This new chapter in our global transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions is very relevant in India. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC have started their transformation journey to offer sustainable building materials and solutions in India. We look forward to sharing the rewards of our renewed efforts with our customers, partners, employees and the community at large,” said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim Group and MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited.

Earlier this year, Holcim’s flagship green concrete brand ECOPact launched by ACC in India, thus marking a major milestone in its journey of innovation and sustainability in the country. Ambuja Cements is the first to launch composite cement in India, an environmentally-responsible product. Ambuja is the only cement company which is eight times water positive and 2.5 times plastic negative. Apart from this, it also ranked 5th in the Global Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a significant global recognition.

Further, both Ambuja Cements and ACC expect to consolidate their leadership in the Indian cement sector by further investing in Industry 4.0 under its ‘Plants of Tomorrow’ programme. This transformative programme, which aims to make cement manufacturing more efficient through better plant optimization, higher plant availability and a safer working environment, is part of parent company Holcim’s Strategy 2022 – ‘Building for Growth’, which was launched globally in July 2019. Both ACC and Ambuja Cements have also taken several initiatives toward creating a sustainable ecosystem within the building materials sector. From running its cement carrying ships on biofuels to investing in Waste Heat Recovery Systems and large captive renewable energy sources, the two companies lead the Indian building materials industry in creating a greener future.

With its new identity launch Holcim is reinforcing its focus on making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve living standards around the world, with the world’s broadest range of low carbon building materials. Becoming a net zero company, Holcim puts sustainability at the core of its strategy and drives the circular economy, as a world leader in recycling. It is making its business smarter in a data-driven and agile way while fostering open innovation.

Marking its renewed focus, the company is launching HolcimByDesign, a new Instagram experience, showcasing its extensive capabilities to transform cities and infrastructure. This platform will highlight how the world can build in a more circular way, using greener materials and smart technologies to build more with less. It will also feature interviews with leading architects, builders and developers who are shaping the cities of tomorrow, making them more resilient, sustainable and inclusive.