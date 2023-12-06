Vi Creates Guinness World Records™ Title For World’s Largest Notebook Sentence Made Of Over 23000 Notebooks

Hon’ble Shri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh was present to celebrate this milestone

The record is an extension of the campaign ‘Be Someone’s We’ to spread the message of Inclusivity and togetherness

Vi to donate 23000+ notebooks to underprivileged students via Ministry of Education, Uttar Pradesh

In line with its on-going campaign ‘Be Someone’s We’ that aims to be a partner in building a better today and a brighter tomorrow by bringing people together and making people feel loved and cared for, Vi, the leading telecom operator, has created a Guinness World Record for the World’s largest notebook sentence , using 23071 notebooks.

This initiative took place at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where more than 700 people including Vi employees and their families, 500 underprivileged kids from Umeed Foundation, Care Education Trust, Aadijyoti Sewa Samiti and Bal Shahswat Foundation came together to create world’s largest notebook sentence – ‘Be Someone’s We’; thus sharing the message of inclusivity and togetherness.

Vi will be donating 23071 notebooks used in creating the world record to Ministry of Education – Uttar Pradesh. The primary objective behind attempting this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title is inspired from everyday life scenarios to illustrate how a network brings an entire community together and serves as a bridge for forming human/social bonds. Further, promoting inclusivity and fostering a sense of togetherness.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Brijesh Pathak Ji, was present to support this initiative by Vi. He spent some time with the kids from the NGOs and Vi employees to encourage everyone for the world record.

The event also saw presence of other dignitaries such as, Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Honourable Cabinet Minister Women and Child Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Sushma Kharkwal, Hon’ble Mayor, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his enthusiasm on achieving this milestone, Pravir Kumar, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said, “We are thrilled to have achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest notebook sentence. Loneliness is a growing concern in India and with this world record our objective is to convey a message to the nation that a small gesture is enough to make someone feel less left out, less lonely and loved and cared for. The world record is another step in fostering togetherness & inclusivity by bringing people together. I am extremely thankful to the children and the people of Lucknow who played a crucial role in making this achievement possible. Today, we’ve become ‘We’ for the children, and we aspire to continue this journey of togetherness for others as well.”

Commenting on the world record with a purpose, Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said “This was the record attempt for largest notebook sentence. Previously this record happened in 2019 with 7674 notebooks, I had adjudicated that one as well. And, I was here today to verify what Vodafone Idea does and how many notebooks they use etc. The design and the notebooks were already pre-approved. After running the final checks, I am very happy to announce that with 23071 notebooks, Vodafone Idea has broken the previous record and created a new Guinness World Record title for largest notebook sentence. I would like to congratulate Vi for achieving this feat.”

Vi’s ongoing campaign ‘Be Someone’s We’ is designed to deliver a powerful message of supporting one another through both good and challenging times, even with the smallest of actions. It aims to create an inclusive world where people feel less left out, less lonely and loved and cared for.