Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Encourages Newly Recruited Odisha Civil Services Officers to Spearhead State Transformation

Bhubaneswar, 6 December: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik delivered an inspiring address during the ‘Nijukti Parba’ program for the newly recruited Odisha Civil Services (OCS) officers, highlighting their pivotal role as catalysts for ushering in a new era of progress in the state. In an event where 421 officers were formally inducted into the OCS cadre, Patnaik emphasized their responsibility towards the welfare and advancement of Odisha.

As many as 1269 civil services officers have been recruited in the last 5 years, CM informed. Welcoming the officers, CM inspired them to work hard and stay committed. CM added that each one of them is now going to play a vital role in realising the collective dream of an… pic.twitter.com/KjR8BC4B70

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patnaik emphasized the fundamental role of these officers as agents of transformation, urging them to commit themselves to the service of the people and the state. He underlined the essence of public welfare, asserting, “Your every thought and action should be directed towards the betterment and welfare of the people of Odisha.”

Patnaik further highlighted the significance of citizens in a democratic setup, reinforcing the idea that the primary focus of the newly recruited officers must revolve around the upliftment and improvement of the lives of Odisha’s residents.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister personally distributed appointment letters to the 421 officers, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening the administrative framework by welcoming competent individuals into the Odisha Civil Services.

The ‘Nijukti Parba’ event served as a platform not only for the formal induction of these officers but also as an opportunity for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to instill a sense of duty and dedication among the recruits, urging them to contribute earnestly to the state’s progress and development.