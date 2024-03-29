Vi Announces the Ultimate Entertainment App; Unveils Vi Movies & TV in its New Avatar

Vi, a leading telecom operator, today introduced the ultimate entertainment app, Vi Movies & TV, a one-stop entertainment destination for all Vi subscribers. The all new avatar of Vi Movies & TV provides an unmatched entertainment experience to its users, with access to 13+ OTT apps, 400+ live TV channels, and complimentary access to several content libraries – all under one roof.

Priced at just Rs. 202 for Prepaid and Rs. 199 for Postpaid, Vi Movies & TV aims to simplify the viewing experience with only one subscription for multiple platforms and provide the best value for money to its users by saving multiple subscription costs.

With Vi Movies and TV, there’s something to watch for everyone! Be it the popular shows like The ShowTime, Karmma Calling, Lootere, Save The Tiger2 and blockbuster movies like 12th Fail, Salaar (Hindi), Patna Shukla, and many more on Disney+ Hotstar; SonyLiv’s Shark Tank India , Scam 2023, The Telgi story, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani or the thrill of F1 and live cricket from Fan code. Vi Movies & TV will also stream 400+ live TV channels including Discovery, Aaj Tak, Republic Bharat, ABP, India Today at their fingertips. Additionally, Vi users will also get complimentary access to Shemaroo and Hungama content libraries.

Not just this, Vi Movies & TV subscription will also give access to regional content from top producers nationwide, including Manorama Max and NammaFlix from the South, Klikk from the East, Chaupal from Punjab, and Korean shows dubbed in Hindi from Playflix, which will be available for Korean drama fans. Furthermore, all sports enthusiasts can watch the best of the tournaments live on the App such as the on-going women’s cricket tournament, the Ireland Wolves Tour of Nepal 2024, and many others.

Vi Movies & TV App is curated keeping in mind the diversity of Bharat, and hence it not only has content across genres such as news, devotional, drama, humor, and science but also languages such as hindi, english, marathi, tamil, telugu, malayalam, punjabi, bangla, kannada and many more.

Commenting on this, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said “India is watching content like never before – multiple formats, multiple subscriptions, and multiplying hours on the screen everyday. However, this unlimited choice also brings fatigue and complexity. We take immense pride in announcing Vi Movies & TV – one app, one subscription with best of OTTs and TV content. We are committed to providing an entertaining experience to our consumers by empowering them to access entertainment in a simple, affordable, and accessible way. We will soon add new partners and more curated options for ease of choice for our viewers.”