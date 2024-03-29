Unacademy Learners Excel in GATE Results 2024: 7 Learners Secure AIR #1 Rank

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform*, is pleased to announce the remarkable achievement of its learners in the GATE Results 2024. More than 10,000 Unacademy Learners have qualified in one of the most coveted exams in India. Unacademy has once again showcased its dedication and expertise in nurturing future talent and offering a platform that encourages excellence in academic performance in the areas of competitive exams.

The success of Unacademy Learners in the GATE Exam 2024, is a true testament to the learners’ hard work and Unacademy’s unwavering support in providing quality education and ensuring effective exam preparation.

Among the top performers who achieved AIR #1 rank across different categories include Piyush Kumar in CSIT category from Jaunpur, Kumar Vishesh in PI category from Dhanbad, Shivam Garg in Electrical Engineering from Ludhiana, Adarsh Rai in Chemical from Varanasi, Raja Majhi in ECE from West Bengal, Prince Kumar in NM from Dhanbad and Rishab Gupta AIR 01 in Instrumentation and AIR 04 in Electrical from Agra.

Furthermore, 27 Unacademy learners are in the AIR Top 10 and 19 learners are in the AIR Top 05, which adds to the effectiveness of Unacademy’s educational strategies, enriching the knowledge of learners while also enhancing their confidence to appear for the exams.

Unacademy extends its heartfelt congratulations to its learners for their outstanding achievements and wishes them continued success and excellence in their academic endeavours. Unacademy is committed to empowering learners with the knowledge and abilities essential for excelling in competitive exams and achieving their academic aspirations.