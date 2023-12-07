Vi and EaseMyTrip sign a strategic partnership to extend exclusive propositions around travel & international roaming

Bhubaneswar, December 07: Vi, the leading Indian telecom operator partners with EaseMyTrip.com, one of the largest online travel tech platforms, in continuous endeavor to build more value for its users. In this partnership, EaseMyTrip will offer Vi customers exclusive deals in flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cab bookings on the Vi App.

With this partnership, Vi aims to bring more convenience and best offers for Vi users. As an introductory offer, there will be zero convenience fees on all flight bookings. Additionally, the users will soon be entitled to get offers on domestic & International hotels, holidays, buses, activities and cab bookings.

As part of the association, the users will also be able to avail exclusive benefits on travel-related services such as activities, experiences and holiday packages on the Vi App. In future, users will have access to other value-added services like free airport pick up/drop on flight and hotel bookings at a minimum booking value.

Commenting on the launch of Travel Section on Vi App, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “At Vi, it’s our continuous endeavour to bring the best for our customers, be it on the telco front or any category that consumers are engaging with. Travel is one of the high demand categories and is only growing with time, whether domestic or international. EaseMyTrip in many ways is at the forefront of this phenomenon. We are extremely excited with this partnership and hope our consumers will appreciate what this partnership will bring out for them to make their travel bookings more delightful.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Vi is one of India’s leading telecom service providers and is at the forefront of developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies and offering world-class tech-driven experiences to customers. We share a common ground with Vi of being a digital-first brand and believe in servicing our customers with nothing but the best. Our unique association will go a long way in providing exceptional services to our and Vi customers ensuring travel bookings become easy and seamless for them through the Vi app.”

Vi offers exclusive services like Vi Music, Vi Games, Vi Jobs & Education and VI Movies & TV on the Vi App. The partnership with EaseMyTrip will add another new service Travel on the Vi App.