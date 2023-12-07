Odisha Govt approves 19 projects worth Rs 4,804.35 Cr with an employment potential for 17,553

Bhubaneswar: The 125th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting gave nod to 19 transformative projects worth INR 4,804.35 Crores, further strengthening the State’s position as an investment destination.

The significant investments are in key sectors such as Apparel & Textiles, Steel & Metal Downstream, Paint, Plastics, Packaging, Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors, Steel, IT Infra, Agro Processing etc.

These diverse investments not only enhance Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities but also showcase the region’s rich mineral resources, metallurgical expertise, and commitment to tech advancements in the IT sector.

Among major projects which have received SLSWCA approval are Welspun Living’s proposal to set up textile facility in Kendrapara at cost of ₹200 Cr and employment potential for 2000 people. Summa Real Media’s proposition to set up IT Infrastructure Complex at Gothapatana, Khordha is another project which is poised to create 10,000 jobs for IT professionals.