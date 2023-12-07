New Delhi: The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed the following :-

i. Shri Arjun Munda, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio.

ii. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

iii. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios; and

iv. Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.