Veer Surendra Sai Friendship Cup 2023 Season II , a Unique T10 Cricket tournament for All Prabasi Odias in UAE

When we think of a tournament, we think of it in terms of competing and striving to defeat the other team but the VSS Friendship Cup is a unique tournament with a difference that works to create a better occasion for all Parbasi Odias , who are residing in UAE to rise above the status, religion and spread the message of brotherhood .

The 2nd season of VSS Friendship Cup concluded on 12th of Mar, 23. Total of 7 teams across UAE participated in this cricketing extravaganza which began on 05th Feb, 23 where around more than 150 players showcased their cricketing skills.

This speedy challenge cricket tournament was one of the most awaited cricket competitions and events among Prabasi players from Odisha because of its very aim of recognizing the emerging odia cricketers across UAE.

The final match was played between Son of Kalinga Bira (SKB) and Utkala Patriots Dubai teams at the cricket grounds of Australian international school in Sharjah, UAE.

Nayan Padhi, captain of Utkala Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, limiting opponents SKB to 98 runs .Nimal Padhan lead scored with 26 runs off 11 balls, helping Son of Kalinga Bira set a competitive target. Utkala Patriots team chased in a style to achieve the target with one over to spare . An outstanding knock from Bikash Mallik (52 runs from 30 balls) helped them to win the match comfortably . Bikash’s all-round effort with the bat and ball earned him the title of ‘Man of the Match’ for the Final match of VSS Friendship Cup 2023

Mr. Manoj Meher, an adviser of VSS Friendship Cup,UAE had joined the function as a guest of honor. He congratulated all the teams and organizers on their outstanding efforts in making the second season of VSS Friendship Cup a successful one.

Mrs. Mousumi Mohanty: President of Prabasi Odisha Samaj , Abudhabi, Mr. Gyana Mohanty :Former President of POSA, Mr. Pradeep Rath: Former President of OSA and Mr. Sunil Patra are among the sponsors of VSS Friendship Cup, UAE were overjoyed to see the response to the tournament. They were pleased to see the dedication and commitment of both the players and organizers.

Mr.Manas Udgata, President of Odisha Samaj Abudhabi , had graced the occasion as a guest and encouraged the players to create harmony among the members/society .

The presence of prominent guests Mr. Siddharth, Mr. Dilip ,Mr.Abani, Mr.Prateek ,Mr.Rohit and Mr. Susant enthused the players.

The Organizers of VSS Friendship Cup UAE Duryodhan Padhan, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Nayan Padhy & Soumya Ranjan Panda have also been toiling hard to make this event a huge success.

The match was played in presence of a huge crowd of more than 250 , primarily composed of Odias. Many people had come with their entire families. An elaborate spread of authentic Odia foods were also organized for the players and spectators.

On behalf of the organizing committee, Duryodhan Padhan, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Nayan Padhy & Soumya Ranjan Panda promised to make the 2024 edition the biggest one by getting more teams and ensuring the spirit of brotherhood and friendship continues to be fostered among the Odia community in the UAE.