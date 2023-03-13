Odisha: Workshop On Post Foundational Learning Study(FLS) Interventions

Attending foundational literacy and numeracy for all children is an urgent national mission. As a crucial step towards strengthening efforts for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), a large-scale Foundational Learning Study (FLS) has been undertaken by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in March 2022. In this context a two-day workshop has been conclude at Regional Institute of Education(RIE), Bhubaneswar. Organized jointly by RIE, Bhubaneswar and Educational Survey Division(ESD), NCERT, New Delhi the workshop was attended by fifty-eight teacher educators and Principals from thirty DIETs of Odisha. Inaugurating the workshop by Prof. P.C. Agarwal, Principal of RIE, Bhubaneswar highlighted the need for collaboration of stakeholders for universal foundational literacy and numeracy. Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Head of the Department of Education outlined the objectives and modalities of the workshop. Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, Head, ESD, NCERT deliberated on Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2022 Odisha Report Card and motivated participants for development of strategic roadmap and interventions for achieving the goals of NIPUN Baharat. During the concluding session Prof. S.R. Sahoo, Dean of Instructions of RIE, Bhubaneswar urged the participants to design local specific strategies for foundational literacy and numeracy. Ms. Bhaswati De and Mr. Puneet Bhola deliberated as experts in different session. District specific roadmaps have been developed by participants during the two-day workshop.