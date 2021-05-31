Vedanta Rolls Out Vaccination Program For Employees, Families

New Delhi: Delivering on its commitment to ensure the health and well-being of its people, Vedanta has launched a mega vaccination drive across its locations to cover all employees, their families and business partners.

The company has received 50,000 doses of the vaccine and employees and family members are being inoculated across business units. Vedanta is procuring an additional 2 lakh doses to complete the inoculation plan, which covers Business Partners, along with family members. More than 1.2 lakh people will be vaccinated under the program.

Employee-centricity is at the core of Vedanta which has taken up employee friendly initiatives to promote health and safety of its people, especially during the current pandemic. The company is spending around Rs 12.6 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the Vedanta family.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said: “The safety and well-being of every single member of Vedanta and the extended family of business partners is of paramount importance. Our vaccination drive will ensure 100 per cent of our people are inoculated. We stand firmly with the central and state governments in contributing towards the country’s vaccination program.”

Meanwhile, to provide a sense of security to employees and their families, the company has introduced a best-in-class Term Life Insurance Policy with world-wide coverage for all executives across the group. The policy provides with coverage of 5x fixed pay of employees which is equivalent to annual salary for 5 years.

The Term Life insurance provides financial security for the dependents of the employees in the unfortunate event of death and is in addition to Mediclaim and Group Personal Accident insurance policies currently provided to support the employees in emergencies.

The Medical insurance cover has also been enhanced to 1.5 times the existing eligibility. Vedanta is extending all support that is required and corporate floater cover is introduced for any employee that exceeds their eligibility.

It is rolling out 10 Vedanta Cares Field Hospitals for Covid patient across the country. The Field Hospital project – an initiative of Anil Agarwal Foundation – is being rolled out in Delhi NCR, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.