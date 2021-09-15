Vedanta Jharsuguda launches ‘V-Safe’ mobile app to bolster workforce safety

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, has launched a safety mobile application called ‘V-Safe’ at its largest aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha, to bolster its safetyculture. V-Safe is the latest digital intervention in a long line of technology-led augmentations that Vedanta Aluminium has deployed to ensure heightened safety awareness and performance with active participation of the workforce.

The V–Safe mobile app, which is available for use by both Vedanta employees and business partners, providesa robust monitoring system along with graphical analytics to track safety performance across various functions.

Launching theV–Safe App along with Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Mr. Deepak Prasad, Dy. CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “Vedanta’s operations are governed by robust safety standards and our business imperatives are founded on the premise of ‘Zero Harm, Zero Waste & Zero Discharge’. We have deployed best practices in safety management, adopted digital solutions to minimize human intervention in operational processes, and put in place a strong safety leadership. We foster a‘Culture of Care’ thataims to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and business partners, while providing them with an encouraging and empowering work environment.”

Speaking about Vedanta Jharsuguda’s safety-first culture, Mr. Venkatesh Hadapad, General Manager of Thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt Ltd., which is Vedanta’s partner for operation & maintenance in CarbonPlant, added, “An effective safety-first culture requires continuous improvement in the safety management system. It gives us a sense of safety and contentment to work with the Vedanta Jharsuguda, as the team is constantly learning from and incorporating global best practices and processes to create a safe working environment for all its stakeholders.”

Vedanta is continuously working to better its Safety Management System and safety performance, leveraging technology, global expertise and digital solutions. With its Safety Booster Program, Vedanta Jharsuguda aims to overcome safety gaps arising out of cultural and behaviour issues and instil a culture of safety through coaching, counselling, monitoring and feedback on safety behaviour.Vedanta has formed an all-women fire-fighting team ‘Agnivahini’ who have been meticulously trained to act efficiently and effectively during emergencies.

Taking safety culture beyond operations as well, Vedanta conducts safety awareness campaigns and disseminates public safety messages on general areas of interest such as road safety, fire safety, electrical safety, etc. with the Jharsuguda community.

Vedanta is India’s largest producer of the green metal, aluminium, operating a world-class 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled engineering prowess, R&D and innovation abilities, Vedanta Jharsuguda is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future’.