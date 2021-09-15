A Collaboration to Develop the Confidence of the Global Community About Safe and Qualitative ASU&H Drugs

New Delhi : In a significant step forward, the Ministry of Ayush has paved the way for strengthening the quality of Ayurvedic and other Indian Traditional Medicine products globally and also enhancing their export potential, especially to the USA Market. This has been achieved by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) and American Herbal Pharmacopoeia, USA on 13thSeptember, 2021.

The MoU was signed virtually and the Ministry of Ayush has entered this MOU with the specific purpose of strengthening, promotion, and development of standards in the field of Ayurveda and other Indian Traditional systems of medicine between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

This collaboration of efforts will go a long way in enhancing the export potential of the ASU&H (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy) drugs. Under this MOU, there will be the constitution of a Joint Committee to develop the action plan along with timelines for the development of Monographs and other activities for cooperation in the field of Traditional Medicine.

The Ministry feels that this MOU will develop the confidence of the global community about the safety of ASU&H drugs. One of the major outcomes of this partnership will be that both PCIM&H and AHP, USA would be working to identify various challenges faced by theherbal market of Ayurveda products/drugs in the USA. This will lead to adoption of Ayurveda standards developed out of this cooperation by the manufacturers of herbal drugs in the USA. This can be termed as a major move and will eventually foster the adoption of Ayurveda standards developed out of this cooperation for the market authorization of ASU&H products/drugs in the USA.

Development of Monographs of Ayurveda & other Indian Traditional Medicine products and herbal products, exchange of technical data for the development of Monographs with due acknowledgement between the parties, training and capacity building, exchange of Herbarium specimens and Botanical Reference Samples and phytochemical reference standards are also the part of MoU. There is an understanding in development of a Digital database on Ayurveda & other Indian Traditional Medicine products/drugs and herbal products and identifying further areas of co-operation for the promotion of quality standards of drugs/products used in Ayurveda & other Indian Traditional Medicine.

This MoU between India and USA is a timely step to add further momentum to the ongoing initiatives of the Ministry of Ayush to strengthen the quality of Ayurveda and other Indian Traditional Medicine products both inland and globally. Ayurveda and other AYUSH medicines have much to contribute in dealing with lifestyle disorders which are the major killers of this century.

Further, the role of ASU&H drugs in promoting the immunity of the body to fight against the prevalent infections is evidence based and worth praising. India enjoys the distinction of having the largest network of traditional health care systems which are widely accepted owing to its wide accessibility, affordability, safety and trust of people. It is the mandate of the Ministry of Ayush to work for promotion and propagation of these systems at international level for its global acceptance.

Through this MoU both the collaborators would strive to recognize the role of standards ensuring the quality and safety of Ayurveda and other Indian Traditional Medicine products. Will ensure an increase in awareness and understanding of the quality of traditional /herbal medicines and their products.