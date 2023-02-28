Vedanta Aluminium launches youth skills development program ‘Sakhyam’ at Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has launched ‘Sakhyam’,a comprehensive skills training & development program for the youth of Jharsuguda. Under the aegis of this initiative, the company has commenced a driver training program in partnership with the Society for Government of Odisha – Ashok Leyland HMV Driver Training Institute in Chhatia, Cuttack.

As part of the program, Vedanta Aluminium is providing local youth training in Heavy Motor Vehicle & Light Motor Vehicle (HMV/LMV) driving over 21-day and 31-day residential programs respectively. The training program incorporates theoretical and practical sessions based on positive driving practices, seeking to educate trainees on traffic rules & regulations, appropriate road behaviour,and an overview of basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques, amongst others. Being the industrial belt of Odisha, Jharsuguda and its surrounding regions are home to an expansive supply chain logistics network, which witness extensive man and material movement every single day. In such a scenario, this program will help develop a pool of high-quality drivers who can find gainful employment within the transportation and logistics industry.

The first batch, comprising of 19 trainees from Katikela, Jharsuguda, Bhola Padha and other villages, has successfully concluded their training recently. The programme is seeing participation from many young women & men aspiring to be HMV/LMV drivers. The company now plans to introduce more such skill-training programs under the Sakhyam initiative.

Speaking about the skill development program, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s developmental interventions in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities include supporting the youth in developing employable skills. Programs such as ‘Sakhyam’ allow them to build market-relevant skillsets and opt for more remunerative livelihood opportunities close to their areas of residence, thereby triggering the socio-economic progress of their communities. The commencing batch of 19 students truly champions this vision. With our livelihood development programs, we have been able to bring trade skills, entrepreneurial expertise, and financial knowhow to the rural margins, assisting local youth in becoming skilled, employed and financially empowered.”

Thanking the company for the training, Ms. Pritimayee Dharua, one of the participants of the program, said, “Through the comprehensive theory and practical sessions, we were able to learn and understand the important aspects of driving in close detail. This increases my confidence to gain employment whenever I choose to seek job opportunities. I thank Vedanta for sponsoring such a useful program.”

Vedanta Jharsuguda’s skill development and educational programs also include:

· Vedanta’s Subhalaxmi Cooperative, one of India’s largest rural women’s co-operatives with more than 4,100 members, has successfully trained more than 1,850 women in the past three years through skill development programs, which includes farm & non-farm agriculture-based enterprises like animal husbandry, mushroom cultivation, etc.

· Through Jeevika Samriddhi, Vedanta Aluminium’s sustainable livelihood project in agriculture, the company has conducted numerousknowledge & skill buildingsessions on sustainable land and water management practices, organic farming, natural pest management, etc. benefitting more than 330 farming households.

· The Vedanta Computer Literacy Program (VCLP)helps more than 200 youths develop digital literacy and computer skills on an annual basis.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.27 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.