COAI Statement on GSMA bestowing Government Leadership Award 2023 to India

“We convey our heartiest congratulations to the Government of India on being bestowed with the Government Leadership Award 2023 for Policy Spotlight in Telecom by GSMA from amongst 5 nations. The GSMA’s Government Leadership Award recognizes world-class leadership in the establishment of sound regulatory policies for mobile connectivity. This aptly reflects the magnitude of the Government’s efforts, approach and focus on evolving into a Digital India as envisioned by our Prime Minister, and placing our nation on a leading position in the global map of rapidly advancing digital economies.

We express our warm compliments on this tremendous achievement, especially to the Union Minister of Communications & IT, the Minister of State for Communications, the Telecom Secretary, as well as the entire Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, for the prolific leadership and dynamic support provided to the industry in growing rapidly as a crucial socio-economic enabler for the country, and reaching globally competitive levels in several important aspects. The industry is delighted and greatly enthused by this development, and we look forward to playing our role in taking the Indian Telecom sector to further heights and help achieve more milestones going ahead.”