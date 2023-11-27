Banaras : Varanaseya Utkal Samaj (VUS), in keeping with the rich cultural heritage of Odisha, hosted a vibrant celebration of “Boita Bandana Utsav” at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today.

The festivities commenced with students and Odia community members coming together to create vibrant rangoli in front of Tulasi Chaura—a Tulsi plant meticulously placed on a podium-like stone or cement structure. The event kicked off with a traditional Puja at Tulasi Chaura, followed by the central ritual of floating and worshiping miniature boats.

A magnificent, elaborately adorned boat took center stage, symbolizing the journeys embarked upon by ancestors and commemorating the glorious maritime history of Odisha. The intricate design of the boat was crafted by Abhinandan, Anirban, Saroj, Sonali, Vaishnavi, Chiranjeev, Jhuna, and Ritik, showcasing their artistic prowess.

The celebration drew significant participation from Odia faculty members and students representing various departments of BHU, underscoring the unity and spirit of the Odia community in Varanasi. Prof Kalyan Ghadei, Prof. Dhanjaya Sahoo, Prof. Twinkle Prusty, Prof Ajit Mishra, Dr. Saroj Padhi, Dr. Amiya Kumar Samal and other odia faculty members were present with his family members.