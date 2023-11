Bhubaneswar: Ex-IAS officer V K Pandian joined in BJD at Naven Nivas in the presence of CM Naveen Pattanaik & other senior leaders. Former IAS officer VK Pandian is the Chairman of 5T & Nabin Odisha. Pandian resigned from his IAS job in October and subsequently, he was appointed chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha programmes in the state.