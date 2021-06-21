“Vaccination campaign starting from Yoga Day will be successful only with public participation”- says MP Cooperation Minister Dr. Bhadauria

Bhopal: Cooperation and Public Service Management Minister Dr. Arvind Bhadauria practiced yoga on International Day of Yoga. He said that today is World Yoga Day. To keep the body, mind, intellect and soul pure and healthy in our country, the sages started the yoga system. Yoga was adopted in our country thousands of years ago. Yoga gives a person a healthy and long life. Due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, 7 years ago by the United Nations General Assembly, 21 June has been declared as ‘International Day of Yoga’. Today, citizens of most countries of the world have adopted yoga for a healthy life.



Vaccination is the only way to prevent corona



The Chief Minister of the state, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the occasion of World Yoga Day on 21st June, has started a campaign of vaccination to prevent the epidemic of Kovid-19 in the state. Minister Dr. Bhadauria has appealed to the general public to take a pledge on this day that they will definitely get the corona vaccine. This campaign has to be given the form of a mass movement. We all have lost our loved ones in the second wave of Corona. Vaccination is the only way to prevent corona pandemic. It is the responsibility of all of us that all the people of the state above the age of 18 years should get 100 percent vaccination.





