Himachal Industries Minister takes up various issues of state with Anurag Singh Thakur

Shimla: Industries Minister Bikram Singh called on Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at New Delhi on Monday. He discussed about various developmental projects of Himachal Pradesh and his constituency Jaswan Paragpur with him. He requested Anurag Thakur to take up the cases relating to these projects with various ministries at Centre for speedy approvals.



While discussing the issues of Jaswan Paragpur constituency, Industries Minister apprised Anurag Thakur that a detailed project report amounting to Rs 505.71 lakh for providing flood protection and anti-erosion measures to different khuds in the constituency has already been submitted to the Ministry and its approval was awaited.



He requested Anurag Thakur to pursue the matter with concerned authorities. He also requested him to direct the Punjab National Bank authorities to open its branch and ATM in village Chanaur.



He requested the MoS to pursue with the Ministry of Road Transport and to include the improvement, widening and strengthening of Rakkar-Challah-Upper Bhatoli-Tikkar-Shantla road in district Kangra under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). He urged him to pursue with the Centre for sanctioning of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gram Panchayat Riri-Kuthera in Jaswan Paragpur constituency.



The Minister also apprised Anurag Thakur that an amount of Rs. 2394.32 lakh was needed from the Centre to complete the 11 schemes approved in three phases under Jal Jeevan Mission for providing Har Ghar Nal se Jal in the constituency. He added that Rs. 1043.56 lakh have been allotted to these schemes so far and urged for pursuing the speedy release of funds to complete the schemes.



He discussed the extension of industrial development scheme for atleast two more years up to 2024 and to grant similar incentives to the state as granted to UT of Jammu and Kashmir so that speedy industrial development could be achieved. He also urged to pursue with the concerned ministry to provide financial assistance for the proposal submitted under Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme for setting up Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Baddi. He also requested to pursue with the Commerce Ministry for inclusion of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area as industrial node under Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor.



The Minister of State assured to take up the issues with concerned ministries.





