Corona Vaccination Maha Abhiyan of Madhya Pradesh gets vaccinated more than 3 lakh 37 thousand people till 12 noon

Bhopal: In the Corona Vaccination Maha Abhiyan, people got a huge enthusiasm for vaccination. Till 12 noon, 3 lakh 37 thousand 938 people got vaccination. People’s confidence in vaccination is reflected in the fact that twice the number of people got vaccinated every hour.



In this vaccination campaign that started today, the number was 60 thousand till 10 am, which increased to 1 lakh 75 thousand by 11 am. After this, till 12 noon, more than 3 lakh 37 thousand people got vaccinated. Within 3 hours of the campaign, more than 30 percent of the target people got vaccinated. A target has been set to vaccinate 10 lakh people in the campaign.





