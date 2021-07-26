Vacancies in the Armed Forces : Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Neeraj Dangi in Rajya Sabha today said that the number of posts lying vacant in the Armed forces are as follows:

Service Vacant
  Officers MNS JCOs/ORs/Airmen/Sailors
Indian Army 7912 90640
Indian Air Force 610 7104
Indian Navy 1190 11927
Med & Dental Br 444 693 1206

The Government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages. These, inter-alia, include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career.

To encourage the youth to join the Armed Forces, motivational lectures are regularly organized in schools/colleges/other educational institutes and National Cadet Corps (NCC) camps

Further, the Government has taken various steps to make the job in the Armed Forces attractive including improvement in promotion prospects in the Armed Forces and to fill up vacancies.

The state-wise strength of JCOs/ORs in Army, Airmen in Air Force (including Nepal) and Sailors in Navy is as under:

State/ Union Territory Indian Army Indian Air Force Indian Navy
 

No. of JCOs/ORs

 

  

No. of Airmen

 

  

No of Sailors

 
2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020
Andaman & Nicobar 36 13 22 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andhra Pradesh 2139 2714 2399 113 50 30 329 336 14
Arunachal Pradesh 254 167 63 23 3 0 0 2 0
Assam 1104 752 1086 57 60 32 14 24 53
Bihar 4223 2402 3405 150 530 670 463 460 156
Chhattisgarh 793 715 591 109 76 105 16 39 39
Delhi 213 256 230 41 67 67 83 81 42
Goa 26 13 6 0 0 27 8 4 3
Gujarat 2176 980 1490 19 94 8 62 104 95
Haryana 4994 3859 3825 859 1501 1719 637 659 404
Himachal Pradesh 3266 3309 3571 38 19 19 57 50 20
J & K and Ladakh 3466 1562 2834 17 17 14 59 51 27
Jharkhand 1519 1285 755 85 41 285 133 124 51
Karnataka 1730 1738 2852 37 91 254 72 91 157
Kerala 2210 1203 1847 279 14 11 210 247 171
Lakshadweep 7 14 6 2 0 0 3 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 3238 2009 1951 104 274 258 423 329 92
Maharashtra 4356 4238 3941 101 178 187 395 520 264
Manipur 477 382 568 22 55 25 9 13 7
Meghalaya 94 126 68 0 3 2 3 3 4
Mizoram 242 58 288 2 0 2 2 1 0
Nagaland 166 92 56 1 1 0 2 1 0
Odisha 1251 586 1113 95 79 170 225 207 55
Punjab 7079 5117

 

 5821 69 78 100 115 133 66
Chandigarh 63 71 24 2 0 2
Rajasthan 5617 5569 4868 1466 1426 1879 974 955 248
Sikkim 231 23 194 3 0 5 2 2 1
Tamil Nadu 3404 2363 2050 221 66 2 21

 

 72

 

 100

 
Puducherry 5 13 7 4 0 0
Telangana 1311 1252 1639 11 25 26 62 105 107
Tripura 47 633 37 6 2 0 3 4 1
Uttar Pradesh 7600 8098 7162 2635 2188 2345 1284 1140 449
Uttarakhand 3482 3494 2805 54 96 83 54 65 22
West Bengal 2497 1906 2707 237 187 96 165 246 124
Nepal 0 1 0

