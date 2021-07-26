Vacancies in the Armed Forces : Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Neeraj Dangi in Rajya Sabha today said that the number of posts lying vacant in the Armed forces are as follows:

Service Vacant Officers MNS JCOs/ORs/Airmen/Sailors Indian Army 7912 – 90640 Indian Air Force 610 – 7104 Indian Navy 1190 – 11927 Med & Dental Br 444 693 1206

The Government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages. These, inter-alia, include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career.

To encourage the youth to join the Armed Forces, motivational lectures are regularly organized in schools/colleges/other educational institutes and National Cadet Corps (NCC) camps

Further, the Government has taken various steps to make the job in the Armed Forces attractive including improvement in promotion prospects in the Armed Forces and to fill up vacancies.

The state-wise strength of JCOs/ORs in Army, Airmen in Air Force (including Nepal) and Sailors in Navy is as under:

State/ Union Territory Indian Army Indian Air Force Indian Navy No. of JCOs/ORs No. of Airmen No of Sailors 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Andaman & Nicobar 36 13 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh 2139 2714 2399 113 50 30 329 336 14 Arunachal Pradesh 254 167 63 23 3 0 0 2 0 Assam 1104 752 1086 57 60 32 14 24 53 Bihar 4223 2402 3405 150 530 670 463 460 156 Chhattisgarh 793 715 591 109 76 105 16 39 39 Delhi 213 256 230 41 67 67 83 81 42 Goa 26 13 6 0 0 27 8 4 3 Gujarat 2176 980 1490 19 94 8 62 104 95 Haryana 4994 3859 3825 859 1501 1719 637 659 404 Himachal Pradesh 3266 3309 3571 38 19 19 57 50 20 J & K and Ladakh 3466 1562 2834 17 17 14 59 51 27 Jharkhand 1519 1285 755 85 41 285 133 124 51 Karnataka 1730 1738 2852 37 91 254 72 91 157 Kerala 2210 1203 1847 279 14 11 210 247 171 Lakshadweep 7 14 6 2 0 0 3 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3238 2009 1951 104 274 258 423 329 92 Maharashtra 4356 4238 3941 101 178 187 395 520 264 Manipur 477 382 568 22 55 25 9 13 7 Meghalaya 94 126 68 0 3 2 3 3 4 Mizoram 242 58 288 2 0 2 2 1 0 Nagaland 166 92 56 1 1 0 2 1 0 Odisha 1251 586 1113 95 79 170 225 207 55 Punjab 7079 5117 5821 69 78 100 115 133 66 Chandigarh 63 71 24 2 0 2 Rajasthan 5617 5569 4868 1466 1426 1879 974 955 248 Sikkim 231 23 194 3 0 5 2 2 1 Tamil Nadu 3404 2363 2050 221 66 2 21 72 100 Puducherry 5 13 7 4 0 0 Telangana 1311 1252 1639 11 25 26 62 105 107 Tripura 47 633 37 6 2 0 3 4 1 Uttar Pradesh 7600 8098 7162 2635 2188 2345 1284 1140 449 Uttarakhand 3482 3494 2805 54 96 83 54 65 22 West Bengal 2497 1906 2707 237 187 96 165 246 124 Nepal – – – 0 1 0 – – –