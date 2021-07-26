Vacancies in the Armed Forces : Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Neeraj Dangi in Rajya Sabha today said that the number of posts lying vacant in the Armed forces are as follows:
|Service
|Vacant
|Officers
|MNS
|JCOs/ORs/Airmen/Sailors
|Indian Army
|7912
|–
|90640
|Indian Air Force
|610
|–
|7104
|Indian Navy
|1190
|–
|11927
|Med & Dental Br
|444
|693
|1206
The Government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages. These, inter-alia, include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career.
To encourage the youth to join the Armed Forces, motivational lectures are regularly organized in schools/colleges/other educational institutes and National Cadet Corps (NCC) camps
Further, the Government has taken various steps to make the job in the Armed Forces attractive including improvement in promotion prospects in the Armed Forces and to fill up vacancies.
The state-wise strength of JCOs/ORs in Army, Airmen in Air Force (including Nepal) and Sailors in Navy is as under:
|State/ Union Territory
|Indian Army
|Indian Air Force
|Indian Navy
|
No. of JCOs/ORs
|
No. of Airmen
|
No of Sailors
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Andaman & Nicobar
|36
|13
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2139
|2714
|2399
|113
|50
|30
|329
|336
|14
|Arunachal Pradesh
|254
|167
|63
|23
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Assam
|1104
|752
|1086
|57
|60
|32
|14
|24
|53
|Bihar
|4223
|2402
|3405
|150
|530
|670
|463
|460
|156
|Chhattisgarh
|793
|715
|591
|109
|76
|105
|16
|39
|39
|Delhi
|213
|256
|230
|41
|67
|67
|83
|81
|42
|Goa
|26
|13
|6
|0
|0
|27
|8
|4
|3
|Gujarat
|2176
|980
|1490
|19
|94
|8
|62
|104
|95
|Haryana
|4994
|3859
|3825
|859
|1501
|1719
|637
|659
|404
|Himachal Pradesh
|3266
|3309
|3571
|38
|19
|19
|57
|50
|20
|J & K and Ladakh
|3466
|1562
|2834
|17
|17
|14
|59
|51
|27
|Jharkhand
|1519
|1285
|755
|85
|41
|285
|133
|124
|51
|Karnataka
|1730
|1738
|2852
|37
|91
|254
|72
|91
|157
|Kerala
|2210
|1203
|1847
|279
|14
|11
|210
|247
|171
|Lakshadweep
|7
|14
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3238
|2009
|1951
|104
|274
|258
|423
|329
|92
|Maharashtra
|4356
|4238
|3941
|101
|178
|187
|395
|520
|264
|Manipur
|477
|382
|568
|22
|55
|25
|9
|13
|7
|Meghalaya
|94
|126
|68
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Mizoram
|242
|58
|288
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|166
|92
|56
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Odisha
|1251
|586
|1113
|95
|79
|170
|225
|207
|55
|Punjab
|7079
|5117
|5821
|69
|78
|100
|115
|133
|66
|Chandigarh
|63
|71
|24
|2
|0
|2
|Rajasthan
|5617
|5569
|4868
|1466
|1426
|1879
|974
|955
|248
|Sikkim
|231
|23
|194
|3
|0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|3404
|2363
|2050
|221
|66
|2
|21
|72
|100
|Puducherry
|5
|13
|7
|4
|0
|0
|Telangana
|1311
|1252
|1639
|11
|25
|26
|62
|105
|107
|Tripura
|47
|633
|37
|6
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|7600
|8098
|7162
|2635
|2188
|2345
|1284
|1140
|449
|Uttarakhand
|3482
|3494
|2805
|54
|96
|83
|54
|65
|22
|West Bengal
|2497
|1906
|2707
|237
|187
|96
|165
|246
|124
|Nepal
|–
|–
|–
|0
|1
|0
|–
|–
|–