Creating necessary infrastructure on the borders

New Delhi : Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Naresh Bansal in Rajya Sabha today said that the Government is fully seized of the security needs of the country and reviews the same from time to time. Required measures including development of infrastructure like construction of roads, tunnels and strategic railway lines are taken to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India. As per the operational requirement of Armed Forces and the need for development along border areas, road construction is taken up by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Amongst these, 73 critical roads have been designated as Indo-China Border Roads of 4203 kilometers length and are being accorded highest priority with dedicated funding. Further, to ensure all weather connectivity to far flung areas, construction of tunnels has also been undertaken across passes. Currently, construction of four tunnels is underway.

Infrastructure development in Uttarakhand is being holistically executed with budgetary support from Ministry of Defence, MHA, State PWD and Central projects like Bharatmala and Chardham. As on date, 21 roads with a length of approximately 800 kilometers are being constructed/upgraded by BRO over and above certain roads being constructed by State PWD.