Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about Corona infection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the number of Corona patients has come down significantly in the state. Today only 12 positive cases of Corona have been reported in the state and 13 patients have been discharged after recovery. The state’s Corona positivity rate is 0.01 percent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the cases of Corona have definitely reduced, but still there is a need to remain alert and cautious about Corona infection. A little carelessness is equal to re-inviting Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is making all efforts to deal with the possible third wave of Corona. Medical infrastructure is being developed in the state with rapid expansion of health facilities. Oxygen plants are being set up to ensure availability of oxygen especially with increasing number of ICU beds in hospitals. We are making all efforts on priority and making arrangements to fulfill the shortcomings which were left during the second wave of Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that testing of Corona infection is still going on in the state. Today 72 thousand 360 tests were conducted in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed that if anyone has any symptoms of Corona, they must get the test immediately. He said that along with all suitable arrangements for Corona treatment in all government hospitals, the availability of oxygen has also been ensured. It is necessary to get timely investigation along with proper treatment.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is equally important for the common citizens to be vaccinated and adopt Covid appropriate behavior along with hospitals, medicines and oxygen for the treatment of Corona. The Covid-19 vaccination campaign continues in the state. I appeal to the people of the state that those who have not yet got the vaccine, should get vaccinated immediately, because the vaccine acts as a protective shield against Corona. CM Shri Chouhan has appealed to the people of the state to adopt Corona appropriate behavior to avoid Corona infection.

