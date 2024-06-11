V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, assumes office

Shri V. Somanna, Union Minister of state for Railways and Jal Shakti, assumed office today in rail Bhawan. Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, along with senior railway officials welcomed him on his arrival at Rail Bhawan.

Addressing the media persons, Shri V. Somanna said, “I am grateful to PM Shri Narendra Modiji and my party for entrusting me with the ministerial responsibilities. In last 10 years, Railways has experienced significant growth under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji”.

Shri V. Somanna further said that as we move into Modi 3.0, we will maintain growth momentum of railways. “Delighted to work under the able guidance of the Union Railways Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, and contribute to the development of Railways and Viksit Bharat. Together, we will achieve the dream of a Viksit Bharat and we will work 24/7 for it”, he added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Tumkur constituency, Karnataka has earlier held ministerial posts in the state.