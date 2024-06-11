Plying motor vehicles without valid motor third party insurance is a punishable offence

Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 requires motor vehicles plying on Indian roads to compulsorily have an insurance policy covering third party risks.

In addition to being a legal requirement, having a motor third party insurance cover is an important aspect of being a responsible road user as it provides support to victims in case of accidents or damages.

Those who drive or allow an uninsured vehicle to be driven without a valid motor third party insurance are liable to be punished, including imprisonment, for violation of the law.

Such offenders are punishable under section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988:

First offence: imprisonment upto three months, or fine of Rs. 2,000 or both;

Subsequent offence: imprisonment upto three months, or fine of Rs. 4,000 or both.

Vehicle owners need to check the status of motor third party insurance of their respective motor vehicles and obtain / renew their insurance at the earliest, if not done already.

The aforementioned penalty provisions shall be imposed by the enforcement officials on those vehicles which are found to be plying without a valid motor third party insurance cover.