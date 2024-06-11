Dr. Jitendra Singh Outlines 100-Day Action Plan for Progress as New Science & Technology Minister

Dr Jitendra Singh assumed charge Minister of State( Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology today at Council Scienific and Industrial Research(CSIR) headquarter in New Delhi.

Soon after assuming the charge as Union Minister ,Dr. Jitendra Singh convened a joint meeting of six Science Ministries/ departments and their Secretaries wherein he discussed the first 100 days Action plan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi.

“Action plan for the first 100 days is intended to continue India‘s progress under the leadership of PM Shri. Narendra Modi, says Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the media after assuming charge, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said “India is a frontline nation under PM Modi to offer leadership to the world in the field of Science & technology.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “The special priority were Startups in the last 10 years under PM Modi which is evident from the statistical figures from 350 Startups in 2014 to 1.5 lakh 2024 with more than 110 unicorns”.

Bio economy has gone up by many folds and the progress will continue in this term .

Dr. Singh highlighted that the Patronage of PM Modi has played an active part in introducing new Technologies making the Innovations technologies such as Road construction technology, AI driven Healthcare, has brought ease of living for citizens of the country.

He expressed his confidence in carrying forward this mission for the next 20 years when India usher in 2047.

Innovations became part of infrastructure development when India will celebrate its Centenary year of Independence.

Union minister categorically mentioned that towards nearing the end of its Second term the government brought Anusudhan National research foundation (NRF) legislation was introduced which makes India A frontline nation in Science and technology.

Highlighting India’ s progress in the Space sector Dr Singh said “India’s esteem has risen due to its achievements in Space with successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon and steady progress towards India”s first Human Space flight mission – Gaganyaan mission.”

We have no dearth of Scientific Acumen in the country, only lacking was the commitment from the policy making side emphasising the government’s focus.

Dr. Singh briefed that Innovation in Bio-economy, Blue-economy, Space economy will remain a priority.

Union Minister took a review meeting having presence of all secretaries in Science and Technology Ministry . Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood, PSA to Government of India along with Prof. Abhay Karandikar, secretary, DST ; Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary,DBT along with senior scientists of ISRO and CSIR were also present.

Dr. Jitendra Singh sensitized senior officials on the PM’s plan for 100 days. He also discussed plans to revamp CSIR to increase its efficiency and contribution in the country’s progress.