Durga Das Uikey takes charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Shri Durga Das Uikey assumed charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Shashtri Bhawan, New Delhi, today. On the occasion, Shri Uikey was welcomed by Shri Vibhu Nayar, Secretary and other senior officers of the Ministry.

Shri Uikey was first elected to the lower House of the Parliament in 2019 General Elections from the Betul Constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Since then, he has been a Member of the Standing Committee on Defence, as well as a Member of the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Tribal Affairs.